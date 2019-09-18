KFC hopes to entice customers with chicken and donut sandwich

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Warm-up those taste buds because much like Popeye’s — KFC is getting into the chicken sandwich craze. But the fast-food chain’s version comes with a sweet twist.

KFC announced it is testing a new combination of fried chicken and glazed doughnuts. Customers have two options to choose from: A chicken sandwich for $5.99, which features a fried chicken patty between two doughnut buns or a chicken and doughnut basket meal which costs $5.49.

The basket meal includes chicken tenders or bone-chicken plus a doughnut.

The sweet and savory taste is reminiscent of chicken and waffles.

KFC started selling the new items in Norfolk, Richmond, Virginia, and Pittsburgh, PA on Sept. 16. They’ll be available only for a limited time, though KFC didn’t say when that time would end.