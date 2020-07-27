Key nutrition tips for staying healthy

NEWS10 – Gym’s were among the first to close back on March 16 in the in midst of the pandemic. For independent personal trainers, they’re finding creative ways to stay afloat.

Eating clean is always the bigger picture of it all; though gyms are closed and you’re home more often – personal trainers say you still can stay healthy even with limited training.

Local personal trainer and coach, Adam Badger, says one of the biggest things you can do right now across the board is maintain consistency and sustainability. It’s all about balancing your calories in versus your calories out – if your activity has dipped since quarantine, then you have to adjust the amount of calories you’re intaking.

With a new online program, he manages your training and diet – showing how you don’t necessarily need to eliminate certain food groups to be healthy and that portion control and high protein intake can really make a difference.

“If you’re preparing a meal, focus on the protein intake first then you’re not going for something that’s easier to overeat,” Badger said. “Realistically, if you’re preparing a meal and have a 6 ounce piece of chicken and a 6 ounce piece of fish or steak, that’s realistically going to fill you up faster than a bowl of pasta and then you’re likely to control your calories more.”

Health and wellness is all-year-round, so Badger says you should try your best to stay consistent 25-30 days a month for most of the year. Eliminating processed foods as much as you can will be key, he says one trick is to buy fresh fruit and vegeteables rather than frozen, so you’re more likely to eat it because you don’t want it to go bad.

Badger’s program is all online, but in person – he’s utilizing Clifton Park’s public space access for fitness and offering free bootcamp’s.