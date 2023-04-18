FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This local story has made national headlines, and tonight Kevin Monahan’s lawyer Kurt Mausert, Esq. is speaking out to shed more light on what happened the night Kaylin Gillis was shot and killed.

“My client was involved in a series of tragic mistakes, made by more than one person, that resulted in the death of a young lady, and he feels terrible that a life was lost,” he said.

But many are wondering how a trespassing issue ended in a young life cut short. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case.

“This is a very sad case of some young adults that were looking for a friend’s house and ended up at this man’s house who decided to come out with a firearm and discharge,” Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said.

According to Kevin Monahan’s attorney, the gun was used in self-defense, and he also says the sheriff did not accurately share his client’s situation at the time.

“The situation where we have an elderly gentleman and his elderly wife living out in the dark woods in Washington County with three vehicles that come roaring into his driveway at a high rated speed, shined their lights at his house and not leaving when he turns on the floodlights so certainly there was cause for an element of fear on Mr. Monagan’s part,” he said.

News10 ABC is looking into the laws that allow people to use force to protect themselves.

Thirty-eight states have the so-called “stand-your-ground” laws. New York is not one of them, but attorney Peter Pullano, Esq. from Tully Rinckey, says deadly force can be used in certain situations … including at home.

“Deadly physical force would be allowed if you were to believe that the premises were going to be burglarized or burned out of defense of arson,” he said, “To defend yourself against trespassing…the legal standard is that you can use physical force. Not necessarily deadly physical force.”

While the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that the defendant showed no remorse, Monahan’s attorney says that was not the case and that both his client and his wife are still in shock and feel terrible about the situation.

In the meantime, the case against Monahan is moving forward, with him due in court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.