KettlebellWorks restructures business, goes virtual

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After gyms were left out of Phase Four reopening, many owners are patiently waiting for what’s to come in the near future. Now, one local gym owner is making the most out of a tough situation to keep members active and their business afloat.

It’s safe to say it’s been a confusing and frustrating time for gym owners across the Capital Region. With vague guidance and no timetable set to return to the weights and machines, owner of local gym, KettlebellWorks in Saratoga Springs, is taking the main focus of the fitness center, virtual, this time it’s for good.

After creating an “On Demand” platform in early March, it started as something to keep members occupied for the time being, but now, it’s become the heart, soul and main energy of their lifestyle.

Founder, Chris Abbott, says though the 3-year business was in the midst of an expansion, the use of live stream, training camps and personal selection of workout videos have benefited members greatly as they’ve seen better results.

While he says they’ll still operate with a physical location when granted permission, it’ll be more ‘à la carte’ style, so they can pick and choose when they’d like to use the facility.

This decision practically saved them.

“If we were any other gym, we’d probably be closed down because I don’t know how else we would sustain this pandemic without some sort of alternative way of doing business,” Abbott said. “So, it’s been nice to have the kettle bell, you know, as the primary tool of equipment that we use.”

Throughout the course of the pandemic, they were lending out kettlebell’s but now have sold them and are continuing to buy and sell them to members so they can continue this online training moving forward.

Abbott said he knows the decision won’t make everyone happy, but said that it’s best for the business and its members.

LATEST STORIES