Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes postponed, Belmont Stakes could follow

(NEWS10) – On Tuesday morning Churchill Downs Inc. announced they will postpone the Kentucky Derby until Saturday, September 5 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The first leg of the Triple Crown is usually run in early May.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced the second leg of the Triple Crown, The Preakness Stakes, will also be postponed until September on Tuesday according to The Baltimore Sun.

The New York Racing Association (NYRA) is also considering postponing the Belmont Stakes which is run at Belmont Park in early June. It is currently scheduled for June 6.

“NYRA is working closely with all appropriate parties, including media rights holder NBC Sports, to make a determination about the timing of the 2020 Belmont Stakes. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend American life, decisions about large-scale public events must prioritize public health and safety above all else. NYRA will deliver an announcement only when that process has concluded to the satisfaction of state and local health departments. The Belmont Stakes is a New York institution with wide-reaching economic impact. We look forward to its 152nd edition in 2020,” said NYRA President & CEO Dave O’Rourke.

