Kentucky Derby is postponed until September, but “Kentucky Turtle Derby” is today

(WIVB) – The 146th Kentucky Derby was supposed to happen Saturday, but has been postponed until September due to the coronavirus.
However, there will still be a race at Churchill Downs Saturday evening. You can catch the “Kentucky Turtle Derby” otherwise known as “the slowest eight minutes in sports” at 7 p.m.
The event is hosted by Old Forester Bourbon and you can watch it here.
