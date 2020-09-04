(CNN) — Jeopardy! has announced that it will be returning for its 37th season on September 14 with a new look and a familiar face.
Seventy-four time champion Ken Jennings has joined the show as a consulting producer.
The recently crowned Jeopardy! GOAT will present special video categories, develop projects, assist with contestant outreach, and serve as an ambassador for the show.
Alex Trebek is also returning to his hosting duties as he battles pancreatic cancer.
The new shows will not have any studio audience and there will be more space between the contestants and Trebek due to COVID risks.
- Labor Day gas prices lowest since 2004
- Survey: 72% didn’t take a summer vacation
- Ken Jennings returns to Jeopardy! with new role
- Rensselaer County holding six ‘drug take-back’ events
- Siena adds another player to 2021 class