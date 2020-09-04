Ken Jennings returns to Jeopardy! with new role

In this image released by ABC, host Alex Trebec, left, appear with contestants, James Holzhauer, center, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter, right, on the set of “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,” in Los Angeles. The all-time top “Jeopardy!” money winners; Rutter, Jennings and Holzhauer, will compete in a rare prime-time edition of the TV quiz show which will air on consecutive nights beginning 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP)

(CNN) — Jeopardy! has announced that it will be returning for its 37th season on September 14 with a new look and a familiar face.

Seventy-four time champion Ken Jennings has joined the show as a consulting producer.

The recently crowned Jeopardy! GOAT will present special video categories, develop projects, assist with contestant outreach, and serve as an ambassador for the show.

Alex Trebek is also returning to his hosting duties as he battles pancreatic cancer.

The new shows will not have any studio audience and there will be more space between the contestants and Trebek due to COVID risks.