COLONIE, NY (NEWS10) – On November 2nd, voters in Colonie will pick a new town supervisor. Democrat Kelly Mateja is looking to replace fellow democrat Paula Mahan, who chose not to seek re-election.

Mateja sits down with News10 to discuss the issues facing the town and why voters should choose her.

It’s the democrat’s first run for political office. Mateja has served the town of Colonie for 20-years including serving as the Town Planner.