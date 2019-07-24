Kellogg wants you to unwind with wine and Cheez-Its

Some say there is no better pairing than wine and cheese— until now. Cheez-It and House Wine are collaborating to create the ultimate summer duo: House Wine & Cheez-It. Credit: The Kellogg Company

(CNN)– Attention, snackers! Kellogg is taking wine and cheese to a whole new level by adding a childhood favorite to the menu.

Beginning Thursday, July 25th, the company will be offering a combo Cheez-It and wine box. Kellogg is teaming up with House Wine, a boxed wine company, to make this snack dream a reality. Included in the pack is a box of Cheez-It crackers and an Original Red Blend box of House Wine. Of course, this offer is only for a limited time and will go live on the House Wine website at 5 p.m. on July 25th. Each box combo costs $25. For more information on how you can purchase this unique treat, click the House Wine webpage here.

Meanwhile, Kellogg and House Wine are having some extra fun with this by sharing the best wine pairing for several Cheez-It flavors. Some pairings include White Cheddar Cheez-Its and Rosé, Chardonnay and Cheez-It Duoz Sharp Cheddar/Parmesan, and Zesty Cheddar Ranch and Malbec.