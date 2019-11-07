Keeping Your Car Safe During the Winter

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s no business like snow business and as the frigid temperatures continue to drop, we know that winter is coming.

As you bundle up and prepare for the colder months yourself, it’s also a good time to winterize your car so you can get from point A to B safely as you travel the roads.

“Something we like to look at while going into the winter is going to be your tires, your brakes, fluids in the vehicle and your filter as well to make sure the vehicle is running properly,” Mohawk Honda Service Adviser Gunnar Schifley said. “We also want to check out your alignment to make sure you’re going straight down the road with your good gripping tires.”

As it gets colder, snow and/or ice can play a huge factor when you’re traveling. Since there’s a chance of sliding, Schifley said getting your car checked and prepped for the roads is crucial.

Schifley said going into winter, it’s best to get yourself a set of all season or winter tires. He said they check tread depth meter to make sure you have a good stopping distance in the winter.

If you’re already out on the road and happen to break down, Schifley mentioned how its important to an extra blanket along with gloves, warning signs, tire pressure gauges, an extra battery and jumper-cables in your car and then check the battery.

“We can see connections get loose, corrosion in there, especially in the winter months as stuff comes up off the road . So, it’s one of the first places you want to look because if that’s something that’s going on, it’s very easy to get roadside assistance and help you with that problem.”

For more information on how to winterize your car, click on the link below: