Keeping your pets safe during the Fourth of July

(NEWS10) – Many people will be celebrating on the Fourth of July with their friends, family, and their pets.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) issued th following tips to protect your pets during the Fourth of July.

Never leave alcoholic drinks unattended. Alcoholic beverages can potentially poison pets. Do not apply sunscreen or insect repellent to your pet. Only apply products that specifically labeled for use on animals. Always keep matches and lighter fluid out of your pets’ reach. Keep your pets on a normal diet. Even one meal can cause indigestion and diarrhea. The ASPCA says food such as onions, chocolate, coffee, avocado, grapes, raisins, salt, and yeast dough can be potentially toxic. Keep citronella candles, insect coils, and tiki torch oil products out of reach. Do not put glow jewelry on pets. Pets could react to the substances inside these products. Never use fireworks around pets. Do not bring your pets to fireworks displays. Pets should be kept inside in a quiet, sheltered, and escape-proof area in the home.

The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center (APCC) is available for any animal poison-related emergency 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. If you think your pet may have ingested a potentially poisonous substance, call (888)-426-4435. Note the ASPCA says a consultation fee may apply.