Keeping your hands clean amid coronavirus outbreak

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washing our hands is something we do everyday, but amid the Coronavirus outbreak, health officials are stressing it more than ever.

According to the CDC, keeping your hands clean is one of the most important steps you can take to avoid spreading germs and getting sick. When germs are on hands and not properly washed off, they can be passed from person-to-person and make others sick.

Often times, there’s a tendency to either touch your face or mouth and that will only enhance the spread as you may end up touching food, drinks or a common household item. So, it’s best to keep your hands away from those specific areas and wash before and after if you do.

The CDC recommends to wash hands for a minimum of 20 seconds. If soap and water isn’t available at that moment, using hand sanitizer with alcohol over 60% is the next best thing. When you are washing, scrub thoroughly between your fingers and under your fingernails as well; for a self-timer, sing “Happy Birthday” song twice.

For more information, you can go directly to the CDC website by clicking here.