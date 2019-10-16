Keeping your cats safe this Halloween

(NEWS10) — In the spirit of Global Cat Day and Halloween nearing, NEWS10 has compiled a list of tips to keep your felines safe.

1. Keep cats indoors – Cats can get easily terrified by trick or treaters and noises/shouting. Keep them safe inside a back room away from the door if possible.

2. Keep candy out of reach – Chocolate and candies containing xylitol, like sugar free gum, can be toxic and possibly deadly.

3. Candles and flashy lights can tempt cats – Candles, blinking lights and other spooky decorations can be attractive to cats. Keep in mind the placement of your cords, cats like to nibble and could potentially get electrocuted.

4. Don’t leave cats in costumes alone – Make sure you use a costume made for cats and don’t leave them unattended. Pet costumes are made to fit pets and come off easily, some cats like to take off costumes and could easily become entagled if they are unattended.

5. Watch out for candy wrappers – Did you know, if cats swallow candy wrappers their intestines could be blocked? Depending on the size of the wrapper, it could cause blockage or obstruction to the intestines and persistent vomiting.

6. Get rid of aging pumpkins – While pumpkins may be good for a cat’s digestive system, aging pumpkins harbor bacteria that could make them very sick.