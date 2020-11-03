Keeping tabs on Vermont’s key legislative races

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WFFF) — The eyes of the nation will be on the race for president Tuesday, but there are a number of key legislative contests on the ballot in Vermont that are worth watching.

The Legislature is currently under Democratic control, and that isn’t expected to change on Election Day. Some districts could see a changing of the guard, however.

In the Rutland district, three Democrats, three Republicans, and four Independent candidates will vie for three State Senate seats.

Two incumbents are on the ballot in Brian Collamore (R) and Cheryl Hooker (D). The third incumbent, James McNeil (R), isn’t running for reelection.

In Essex, voters will weigh in on a State Representative race between two candidates on opposite ends of the political spectrum.

Newcomer Alyssa Black (D) is running to unseat Rep. Robert Bancroft (R), an opponent of gun control. Black is the mother of Andrew Black, who died by suicide in 2018 after purchasing a firearm. The tragedy lead to Black becoming a vocal advocate for a waiting period on handgun purchases in Vermont. She testified at the State House on the matter in February 2019.

Vermont could also see its first transgender House member.

Taylor Small is running for one of two seats in the Winooski district, along with incumbent Rep. Hal Colston (D) and former Democratic gubernatorial candidate James Ehlers (I).

In the Chittenden district, Kesha Ram (D) may make history for a second time.

The former State Representative was the first House member of color from Burlington, and could be the first woman of color to serve in the Vermont Senate.

There’s a total of 13 candidates running for six seats. Ram received the second-highest vote total in the August primary behind Virginia Lyons (D).

Lastly, Vermont House Speaker Mitzi Johnson is facing a battle for reelection in the Grand Isle District.

Michael Morgan (R) of Milton is pushing for one of the district’s two House seats. Johnson and Morgan will be on the ballot, along with incumbent Rep. Leland Morgan (R) and Andrew Julow (D).

For all the latest election results and updates, continue to visit our homepage as votes are counted.

