Keeping tabs: New York State college coronavirus dashboards

NEW YORK (NEWS10) -- Labor Day Weekend is approaching and for many that means exploring the great outdoors. This hiking season, the Adirondack Park has seen increased usage of the High Peaks, leading to overcrowded parking areas at trailheads.

To avoid overcrowded High Peaks, the group Protect the Adirondacks published an online publication titled, "Hiking Trail Guides for 50 Terrific Hikes Outside of the Over-Used High Peaks."