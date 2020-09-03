Keeping tabs: New York State college coronavirus dashboards

(WSYR-TV) — Most people who live in the Capital Region have some connection to one of New York’s many colleges and universities. To stay up to date, this list of schools connects you to their respective coronavirus dashboards. If a school doesn’t have a dashboard, a link to its coronavirus information page is provided.
SUNY and CUNY Schools
- City University of New York (CUNY): https://www.cuny.edu/
- State University of New York (SUNY): https://www.suny.edu/
- SUNY Adirondack: https://www.sunyacc.edu/
- University at Albany: https://www.albany.edu/covid-19
- Alfred State: https://www.alfredstate.edu/student-life/health-and-wellness-services/student-covid-19-cases
- Binghamton University: https://www.binghamton.edu/restarting-binghamton/covid-19-dashboard.html
- SUNY Brockport: https://brockport.edu/coronavirus/index.html
- SUNY Broome: https://www3.sunybroome.edu/coronavirus/
- Buffalo State: https://coronavirus.buffalostate.edu/covid19-dashboard
- University at Buffalo: https://www.buffalo.edu/coronavirus/health-and-safety/covid-19-dashboard.html
- SUNY Canton: https://www.canton.edu/covid19/
- Cayuga Community College: https://www.cayuga-cc.edu/coronavirus/index.php
- Clinton Community College: https://www.clinton.edu/Fall2020/default.aspx
- SUNY Cobleskill: https://www.cobleskill.edu/fall2020plan/dashboard.aspx
- Columbia Greene Community College: https://www.sunycgcc.edu/news-and-events/covid-19/
- SUNY Corning: https://www.corning-cc.edu/operating-status.php
- SUNY Cortland: https://www2.cortland.edu/about/restart/dashboard
- SUNY Delhi: https://www.delhi.edu/covid19/
- SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University: https://www.downstate.edu/health-alerts/covid-19-news.html
- Dutchess Community College: https://www.sunydutchess.edu/coronavirus-updates.html
- SUNY Empire State College: https://www.esc.edu/safety-security/covid19/
- SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry: https://www.esf.edu/restart/
- SUNY Erie: https://www.ecc.edu/Coronavirus-Information/
- Farmingdale State College: https://www.farmingdale.edu/health-wellness-center/coronavirus/index.shtml
- Fashion Institute of Technology: https://www.fitnyc.edu/emergency/coronavirus/index.php
- Finger Lakes Community College: https://www.flcc.edu/health-update/
- SUNY Fredonia: https://www.fredonia.edu/returning/covid-19-dashboard
- Fulton-Montgomery Community College: https://www.fmcc.edu/about/campus-safety/novel-coronavirus-2019-covid-19-information/
- Genesee Community College: https://www.genesee.edu/home/emergency-notices/coronavirus-covid-19-gcc-response-information/
- SUNY Geneseo: https://www.geneseo.edu/covid/cases
- Herkimer Community College: https://www.herkimer.edu/restart/
- Hudson Valley Community College: https://www.hvcc.edu/covid19/index.html
- Jamestown Community College: https://www.sunyjcc.edu/about/coronavirus/general-information
- Jefferson Community College: https://www.sunyjefferson.edu/coronavirus/
- Maritime College: http://www.sunymaritime.edu/maritime-college-coronavirus-covid-19-update-re-start
- Mohawk Valley Community College: https://www.mvcc.edu/restart/index.php
- Monroe Community College: https://www.monroecc.edu/coronavirus/
- SUNY Morrisville: https://www.morrisville.edu/covid-dashboard
- Nassau Community College: https://www.ncc.edu/campusservices/health_services/covid.shtml
- SUNY New Paltz: https://www.newpaltz.edu/coronavirus-info/
- Niagara County Community College: https://www.niagaracc.suny.edu/coronavirus/
- North Country Community College: https://www.nccc.edu/coronavirus-response/
- SUNY Old Westbury: https://www.oldwestbury.edu/life/student-health/coronavirus
- SUNY Oneonta: https://suny.oneonta.edu/covid-19
- Onondaga Community College: http://www.sunyocc.edu/back
- SUNY College of Optometry: https://www.sunyopt.edu/coronavirus
- SUNY Orange: https://sunyorange.edu/covid-19/
- SUNY Oswego: https://ww1.oswego.edu/oswego-forward/covid-19-dashboard
- SUNY Plattsburgh: https://www.plattsburgh.edu/covid-19/
- SUNY Polytechnic Institute: https://sunypoly.edu/covid19.html
- SUNY Potsdam: https://www.potsdam.edu/studentlife/wellness/healthservices/campus-health-alerts/coronavirus-updates/coronavirus-case-details
- SUNY Purchase: https://www.purchase.edu/live/news/4448-health-alert-novel-coronavirus-covid-19
- Rockland Community College: http://www.sunyrockland.edu/about/coronavirus
- SUNY Schenectady: https://sunysccc.edu/About-Us/Campus-Safety/COVID-19/index.html
- Stony Brook University: https://www.stonybrook.edu/commcms/irpe/covid-19.phpLeadership
- SUNY Suffolk: https://www.sunysuffolk.edu/coronavirus/
- SUNY Sullivan: https://sunysullivan.edu/resources-to-help-during-covid-19/
- Tompkins Cortland Community College: https://www.tompkinscortland.edu/college-info/fall-2020-reopening-plans
- SUNY Ulster: https://www.sunyulster.edu/campus_and_culture/covid-19-hub/index.php
- SUNY Upstate Medical University: https://www.upstate.edu/emergencymgt/trending/coronavirus/
- Westchester Community College: https://www.sunywcc.edu/about/updates-from-the-college/
Service Academies
- U.S. Merchant Marine Academy: https://www.usmma.edu/coronavirus
- United States Military Academy (West Point): https://www.westpoint.edu/coronavirus
Private Schools
- Adelphi University: https://www.adelphi.edu/covid-19/
- Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences: https://www.acphs.edu/
- Albany Medical College: https://www.amc.edu/patient/services/infectious_disease/coronavirus.cfm
- Alfred University: https://www.alfred.edu/coronavirus-update/cases.cfm
- Bard College: https://www.bard.edu/covid19/
- Barnard College: https://barnard.edu/information-and-updates-2019-novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov
- Brooklyn Law School: https://www.brooklaw.edu/Safety-and-Security/Coronavirus-Information
- Canisius College: https://www.canisius.edu/canisius-returns-campus
- Cazenovia College: https://www.cazenovia.edu/coronavirus/dashboard
- Clarkson University: https://www.clarkson.edu/monitoring-and-containing-covid
- Colgate University: https://www.colgate.edu/covid-19-response/health-preparedness-and-analytics/health-analytics-dashboard
- College of Mount Saint Vincent: http://mountsaintvincent.edu/information-on-coronavirus-covid-19/
- The College of St. Rose: https://www.strose.edu/student-development/health-counseling-wellness/health-services/health-links/coronavirus-information/
- Columbia University: https://www.publichealth.columbia.edu/coronavirus-updates
- Concordia College: https://www.concordiacollege.edu/about/fall-2020-planning/health-and-wellness/covid-19-dashboard/
- Cooper Union: https://cooper.edu/about/safety/coronavirus-covid-19
- Cornell University: https://covid.cornell.edu/testing/dashboard/
- Culinary Institute of America: https://www.ciachef.edu/reopening-updates/
- Daemen College: https://www.daemen.edu/about/campus/campus-safety/emergency-management-plan/daemen-preparedness
- Davis College: https://www.davisny.edu/important-information-concerning-coronavirus-covid-19/
- Dominican College: https://www.dc.edu/novel-coronavirus-information/
- D’Youville College: http://www.dyc.edu/campus-life/support-services/covid-19/
- Elmira College: https://www.elmira.edu/Student/Student_Support/Health_Center/Coronavirus_Information.html
- Excelsior College: https://www.excelsior.edu/coronavirus-information/
- Fordham University: https://www.fordham.edu/coronavirus
- General Theological Seminary: http://gts.edu/covid19
- Hamilton College: https://www.hamilton.edu/returning-to-campus
- Hartwick College: https://www.hartwick.edu/about-us/reopening-our-campus/covid-19-archive/coronavirus-information/
- Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion: http://huc.edu/news/2020/08/21/covid-19-%E2%80%93-planning-and-preparedness
- Helene Fuld College of Nursing: https://www.helenefuld.edu/covid-19-updates/
- Hilbert College: https://www.hilbert.edu/about/coronavirus-update/resources
- Hobart and William Smith Colleges: https://www2.hws.edu/category/covid/
- Hofstra University: https://libguides.hofstra.edu/COVID-19
- Houghton College: https://www.houghton.edu/coronavirus/
- Iona College: https://www.iona.edu/student-life/health-wellness-safety/information-on-coronavirus.aspx
- Ithaca College: https://www.ithaca.edu/return-to-campus
- The Julliard School: https://www.juilliard.edu/campus-life/covid-19-response
- Keuka College: https://www.keuka.edu/coronavirus
- King’s College: https://www.kings.edu/mykings/covid-19-information
- Le Moyne College: https://www.lemoyne.edu/COVID-19
- Long Island University: https://liu.edu/coronavirus
- Manhattan College: https://manhattan.edu/return-to-campus/index.php
- Manhattan School of Music: https://www.msmnyc.edu/news/updates-about-novel-coronavirus-covid-19/
- Manhattanville College: https://www.mville.edu/content/covid-19-information-manhattanville-community
- Marist College: https://www.marist.edu/reopen/dashboard
- Marymount Manhattan College: https://www.mmm.edu/restart/
- Medaille College: https://www.medaille.edu/
- Mercy College: https://www.mercy.edu/oncampus-plus
- Metropolitan College of New York: https://www.mcny.edu/coronavirus/
- Molloy College: https://www.molloy.edu/molloy-life/student-health-and-wellness/coronavirus-updates
- Mount Saint Mary College: https://www.msmc.edu/reopening-at-the-mount/
- Nazareth College: https://www2.naz.edu/return-campus/covid-19-cases
- Niagara University: https://www.niagara.edu/coronavirus-faq/
- The New School, Lower Manhattan: https://www.newschool.edu/year-ahead/
- New York Academy of Art: https://nyaa.edu/covid19/
- New York Chiropractic College: https://www.nycc.edu/return
- New York Institute of Technology: https://www.nyit.edu/about/reopening
- New York Law School: https://fall2020.nyls.edu/
- New York School of Interior Design: https://www.nysid.edu/return-to-campus
- New York University: https://www.nyu.edu/life/safety-health-wellness/coronavirus-information.html
- Nyack College: https://www.nyack.edu/site/coronavirus-updates/
- Pace University: https://www.pace.edu/coronavirus
- Paul Smith’s College: https://www.paulsmiths.edu/covid-19/
- Pratt Institute: https://www.pratt.edu/coronavirus/recent-communications-to-the-pratt-community/
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute: https://covid19.rpi.edu/
- Roberts Wesleyan College: https://www.roberts.edu/covid-19/
- Rochester Institute of Technology: https://www.rit.edu/ready/dashboard
- Russell Sage College: https://sites.google.com/sage.edu/covid19
- Sarah Lawrence College: https://www.sarahlawrence.edu/
- Siena College: https://www.siena.edu/life-as-a-saint/marching-forward/dashboard/
- Skidmore College: https://www.skidmore.edu/fall-planning/dashboard.php
- Syracuse University: https://www.syracuse.edu/covid-dashboard/
- St. Bonaventure University: https://www.sbu.edu/coronavirus-information
- St. Francis College: https://www.sfc.edu/studentlife/studenthealth/covid19-guidance
- St. John Fisher College: https://www.sjfc.edu/update/covid-19-impact-at-fisher/
- St. John’s University: https://www.stjohns.edu/life-st-johns/health-and-wellness/student-health-services/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19
- St. Joseph’s College: https://www.sjcny.edu/em/corona
- St. Lawrence University: https://www.stlawu.edu/covid-dashboard
- St. Thomas Aquinas College: https://www.stac.edu/coronavirus-updates
- Touro College: https://www.touro.edu/updates/coronavirus/
- Trocaire College: https://trocaire.edu/response-to-covid-19-coronavirus/
- University of Rochester: https://www.rochester.edu/coronavirus-update/
- Union College: https://ucollege.edu/covid-19
- Union Theological Seminary: https://utsnyc.edu/covid-19-guidance/
- Utica College: https://www.utica.edu/covid-dashboard
- Vassar College: https://www.vassar.edu/together/dashboard/
- Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology: https://www.vaughn.edu/coronavirus/
- Villa Maria College: https://www.villa.edu/coronavirus/
- Wagner College: https://wagner.edu/covid19/
- Webb Institute: https://www.webb.edu/coronavirus/
- Wells College: https://www.wells.edu/return-to-campus/wells-college-covid-19-response-team
- Yeshiva University: https://www.yu.edu/covid-19-info/updates
