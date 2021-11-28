Keeping pests out of your home this winter

(WWLP) – Pests like mice and rats move indoors to avoid the cold. Those rodents can chew on wires in a home which could lead to hazards like an electrical fire. With colder temperatures in the forecast and winter fast approaching, some unwelcomed guests may try to get into your home.

Experts advise that homeowners inspect their homes to be sure that there are no gaps anywhere, including in basement windows. Homeowners should also make sure they have a good seal between the garage door and the ground. A chimney cap can also help keep animals like squirrels from getting inside.