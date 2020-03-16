Keep students active while they’re out of school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dr. Micca Know, the assistant executive director of the Early Childhood Academy, stopped by the studio to discuss how parents can keep student scholars active while they’re at home. A majority of the schools in Mississippi are closed for at least a week due to coronavirus concerns.

The Early Childhood Academy said parents should plan now to provide ongoing instruction for students.

PBS has a free platform with interactive tools and lessons that are aligned with state education standards.

Officials with the academy said parents can learn more about the tool in a free, live online session on March 18. Register here: http://public.pbs.org/DistanceLearningResources

You can also try it out now at pbslearningmedia.org.

The public educational company Scholastic also came up with a way to keep kids busy and learning while school closures keep them home during coronavirus pandemic.

