Keep storm drains clear of leaves or risk flooding, highway superintendent warns

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Clifton Park HIghway Superintendent Dahn Bull is warning residents to be careful when clearing yards of leaves. He said leaves can clog storm drains and cause flooding.

“One clogged drain can cause a big mess in our streets and potentially backup into garages and basements,” said Dahl. “Please take time this fall to ensure leaves are out of the road and away from drains.”

Dahl said if you have a contractor that picks up your leaves, just leave the leaf piles on your lawn and out of the street.