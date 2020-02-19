Keep Schenectady County Warm campaign looking for help from residents

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schenectady County Public Health Services collected hand-knitted gloves, scarves and hats last Dec. as part of their Keep Schenectady County Warm campaign. Now they are looking for Schenectady County residents to help distribute them.
Items will be distributed Friday, Feb. 21 in the Vale Park area in an effort to help needy residents. Donations were collected at the Schenectady County Public Library and the County Office Building. The county says a tag with non-profit contact information will be attached to each item.
“Thank you to everyone who donated their time and resources to this great cause,” said County Legislator Sara Mae Pratt. “The Keep Schenectady County Warm campaign is a great way to help people in our community stay a little warmer this winter while connecting them with services that are available,” she said.
For more information call Erin Roberts 518-388-4772.