BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As COVID cases continue to surge throughout the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend online shopping this year versus visiting stores or malls in-person. To help with your holiday gift budget, here is a list of online stores with free shipping:
- Apple (free next-day or two-day)
- AT&T Wireless (free same-day, express or standard, depending on item)
- Blue Nile (Free ground)
- Bloomingdales (Free shipping on all orders through Dec. 18)
- Bonobos (Free UPS ground)
- Coach (Free standard)
- Cole Haan (Free UPS ground)
- Dell (Free standard)
- Fossil (Free standard)
- Kate Spade (Free standard)
- Keds (Free standard)
- Lenovo (Free standard)
- MAC Cosmetics (Free standard)
- Microsoft Store (Free expedited)
- Neiman Marcus (Free standard)
- Nordstrom (Free 3- to 6-day)
- OtterBox (Free standard)
- Ray-Ban (Free standard)
- Reformation (Free standard)
- Sunglass Hut (Free 2-day)
- The North Face (Free standard)
- Tiffany & Co. (Free standard)
- Timberland (Free three-day and ground)
- Ugg (Free standard for full-price products)
- Verizon (Free 2-day)
- Zappos (Free standard)
Above list provided courtesy of Offers.com.
- Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office asks for public assistance finding missing man
- Pre-Thanksgiving food drop-off for veterans
- Keep holiday gift-giving on budget with these companies that ship free
- Richard Amedure concedes 46th District Senate race to Michelle Hinchey
- National Thanksgiving Turkey pardoning to take place at White House