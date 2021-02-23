Keeler dealerships to now include Alfa Romeo and Maserati

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of the Capital Region’s biggest car dealerships is expanding its presence with the addition of Keeler Alfa Romeo and Keeler Maserati.

Keeler Alfa Romeo will sell and service the brand’s many models including the popular Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV. The store is currently open for those looking to lease or purchase a new vehicle. Additionally, Keeler has signed an agreement with Maserati to sell the brand’s luxury vehicles like the Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante as well as provide service for current owners.

“Keeler Motor Car Company is always envisioning ways to expand our footprint and provide those living across the Capital Region with the cars they want,” said Keeler CEO Jesse Hord. “When we had the opportunity to become the Capital Region’s exclusive Alfa Romeo and Maserati franchise operators, we jumped at the chance to sell such popular and highly sought-after brands. We look forward to welcoming new customers to our store.”

Keeler Alfa Romeo and Keeler Maserati will still operate out of the same building located at 1111 Troy Schenectady Road in Latham. Frank Salamida, who serves as the General Manager at Keeler Pre-Owned, will also reportedly take on the General Manager role at Keeler Alfa Romeo and Keeler Maserati.

“I’m proud to have the opportunity to expand my role at Keeler and continue to serve our customers,” said Mr. Salamida. “For more than 50 years, Keeler Motor Car Company has been offering the very finest customer service to the Capital Region. I look forward to continuing that tradition at Keeler Alfa Romeo and Keeler Maserati.”

The new stores will join Keeler’s current franchises including:

Keeler Honda

Keeler BMW

Keeler Mercedes-Benz

Keeler MINI

Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vans (Sprinter and Metris)

Additional information about Alfa Romeo can be found on the dealership’s website. Keeler Maserati is set to open in the coming weeks with the launch of their new website which will launch at the same time.

“Customer service, innovation, and community support have all been central to the Keeler Motor Car Company mission since its founding in 1967,” said Mr. Hord. “By expanding our portfolio of offerings, we firmly believe 2021 will be an even better year for Keeler and our valued customers.”