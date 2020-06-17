Keanu Reeves offering Zoom date for charity

(CNN) — Keanu Reeves wants to go on a virtual date with one of his fans, for the right price, and for a good cause.
The “John Wick” and “Matrix” actor is offering a 15-minute Zoom call to the highest bidder.
All proceeds raised will go to “Camp Rainbow Gold”, an Idaho-based children’s cancer organization.
The date with the 55-year-old Hollywood Icon was originally valued at $10,000, but as of Wednesday, the bidding was already more than $16,000.
If you are interested , you still have a few days to make a big bid, the auction ends on Monday.
LATEST STORIES
- Magic Hat Brewing Company moving from Burlington to Rochester
- Nathan’s Famous 4th of July hot dog-eating contest will go on – with some coronavirus changes
- Albany County coronavirus update
- Scotland votes to halt exports of tear gas, rubber bullets to US
- Assemblymember McDonald holding town hall on disability rights Wednesday