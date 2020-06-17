1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: New positive coronavirus test percentage less than 1% on Tuesday School Budget Vote results

Keanu Reeves offering Zoom date for charity

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:
Keanu Reeves

FILE – In this May 9, 2019 file photo, actor Keanu Reeves attends the world premiere of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” at One Hanson in New York. Reeves and Lana Wachowski are returning to the world of “The Matrix.” Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich says Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, that a fourth “Matrix” is in the works. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

(CNN) — Keanu Reeves wants to go on a virtual date with one of his fans, for the right price, and for a good cause.

The “John Wick” and “Matrix” actor is offering a 15-minute Zoom call to the highest bidder.

All proceeds raised will go to “Camp Rainbow Gold”, an Idaho-based children’s cancer organization.

The date with the 55-year-old Hollywood Icon was originally valued at $10,000, but as of Wednesday, the bidding was already more than $16,000.

If you are interested , you still have a few days to make a big bid, the auction ends on Monday.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Father’s Day Pictures

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak