Keanu Reeves offering Zoom date for charity

(CNN) — Keanu Reeves wants to go on a virtual date with one of his fans, for the right price, and for a good cause.

The “John Wick” and “Matrix” actor is offering a 15-minute Zoom call to the highest bidder.

All proceeds raised will go to “Camp Rainbow Gold”, an Idaho-based children’s cancer organization.

The date with the 55-year-old Hollywood Icon was originally valued at $10,000, but as of Wednesday, the bidding was already more than $16,000.

If you are interested , you still have a few days to make a big bid, the auction ends on Monday.

