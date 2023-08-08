FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Prosecutors are pushing back against a request from Kevin Monahan’s attorney to dismiss the indictment against him in connection to the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old woman in April.

Kaylin Gillis was shot and killed when a car she was in accidentally turned into the wrong driveway in Hebron. Monahan is accused of firing two gunshots toward the vehicle, one of which struck Gillis. Monahan’s attorneys have argued he acted in self-defense, but prosecutors said he was never threatened.

Monahan is being held in jail after being denied bail. A judge ruled he posed a flight risk.

He was charged with second degree Murder, Reckless Endangerment, and Tampering with Evidence. A judge will decide which of the defense’s motions will be considered during a hearing in September.