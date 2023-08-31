BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The family of the 20-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Hebron in April has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the alleged shooter and his wife. Court documents show Kaylin Gillis’s family is seeking damages from Kevin Monahan and his wife and any other relief the court deems appropriate.

Monahan is charged with second degree Murder. His attorney has sought to have the criminal charges against him dismissed. NEWS10 reached out to Monahan’s lawyer for a response to the lawsuit and have not heard back.

Monahan is being held in jail. He is accused of firing two shots toward a car Gillis was in when it accidentally went up his driveway. Gillis was with a group of friends looking for a different house down the road.

The defense argues Monahan acted in self-defense.