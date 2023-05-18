ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday morning, a Washington County grand jury returned a three-count indictment accusing Kevin Monahan of the murder of Kaylin Gillis. Gillis was fatally shot on April 15 when she and her friends mistakenly drove to the wrong address in upstate New York.

According to the indictment, Monahan is being accused of Murder in the Second Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Monahan had previously petitioned to get released from jail but was denied bail.