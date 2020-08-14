Kayaking through history

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Many are still searching for summer fun and when it’s hot out, there’s nothing better than being out on the water. With the Schenectady Historical Society, you can float along the Mohawk River and kayak through history.

They offer two-hour tours, twice a week that launch from the Mohawk Harbor in Schenectady. It’s purpose is to show the city from a new, unique angle while learning about it’s past era’s.

NEWS10 ABC’s Ben Ryan took a trip and explains in the video above.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga