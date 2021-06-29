Kayakers rescued after kayak capsizes on Hudson River

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Two kayakers were rescued after their kayak capsized in the Hudson River near the Hudson Athens Lighthouse on Sunday morning, according to an announcement from the City of Hudson Fire Department on its Facebook page.

Multiple agencies including the Hudson Fire Department, Greenport Rescue Squad, and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the reported rough water rescue, the post said.

When the two kayakers were found, one had been able to get back in the kayak while the other was holding onto the side of the craft. Members of the Hudson Fire Department Marine Unit pulled the kayak and both victims onto the rescue vessel.

Neither kayaker was injured in the incident. The Marine Unit brought them, along with their kayak, to the Hudson Boat launch.