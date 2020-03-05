Katy Perry confirms pregnancy in music video

FILE – This April 11, 2019 file photo shows Katy Perry at the 10th annual DVF Awards at the Brooklyn Museum in New York. A jury has found that Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse,” copied a 2009 Christian rap song. The nine-member federal jury in Los Angeles returned the unanimous verdict Monday, July 29, 2019. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

(CNN) — Katy Perry is pregnant.

The singer revealed her baby bump at the end of her “Never Worn White” music video which dropped Wednesday night.

The 35-year-old told fans on Instagram that both her album and baby are due this summer.

Perry has been dating actor Orlando Bloom since 2016.

This is her first child.

She was previously married to Russell Brand, they divorced in 2011 after 14 months of marriage.

