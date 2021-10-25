Kathy Sheehan: Candidate for Albany mayor discusses the issues with NEWS10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On November 2, voters in Albany will decide if Kathy Sheehan should be elected to a third term as mayor. The Democrat is facing a Republican and Independent in the general election.
Sheehan sits down with NEWS10 to discuss the many issues facing the city and why voters should choose her. She’s led the city throughout the COVID pandemic and the recent rise in gun violence. She says the city continues to battle violent crime by getting guns off the street and closing down troubled businesses.
