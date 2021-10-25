Kathy Sheehan: Candidate for Albany mayor discusses the issues with NEWS10

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On November 2, voters in Albany will decide if Kathy Sheehan should be elected to a third term as mayor. The Democrat is facing a Republican and Independent in the general election.

More coverage on the race for Albany Mayor:

Sheehan sits down with NEWS10 to discuss the many issues facing the city and why voters should choose her. She’s led the city throughout the COVID pandemic and the recent rise in gun violence. She says the city continues to battle violent crime by getting guns off the street and closing down troubled businesses.

More local election coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters

More from NEWS10:

Follow NEWS10!

FACEBOOK
TWITTER
INSTAGRAM
Sign up for our Newsletter!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
COATS FOR KIDS_2021

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19