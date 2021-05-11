Karner blue butterflies beginning to emerge at Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As spring continues, the Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park says the first Karner blue butterflies of the year are expected to emerge as the first week of June approaches.

Blue lupine are also said to bloom too walking along several available trails in the park to look at all of the beautiful flowers and butterflies. The most accessible are said to be at Camp Saratoga where the trail leaves from parking lot #1 on Scout Road. The other trails are Old Gick Farm and Fox which are accessed from parking areas off of Route 50, just north of King Road.

Guided nature walks are available too on Wednesdays starting June 2 and continuing through July 28. The walks will be offered twice a day, at 11:00 a.m. and again at 4:30 p.m.

The walks leave from the parking area of the Old Gick Farm Trailhead on Route 50, which is just under 4 miles past Wilton Mall. The walks are said to last about an hour and cover a mile of gently rolling terrain. This is a free program led by an environmental educator.

The park says walks will not take place if there is rain and face masks are expected to be worn throughout the duration of the program.

Registration is required and space is limited. For more information or to register for the program, please contact the Preserve & Park office at (518) 450-0321 or via email at info@wiltonpreserve.org.