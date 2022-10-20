SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With the November general election just days away, News10 is speaking with the candidates for office. One local race on the ballot, Saratoga County District Attorney.

Republican incumbent Karen Heggen is trying to keep her seat. She is going up against democrat and independent under the title justice and public safety, Michael Phillips.

Heggen told News10 she wants to continue the good work her office has done the last four years. “Saratoga County has one of the lowest crime rates in the state of New York, we by far have the lowest crime rate in the Capital District,” said Heggen. She adds, “I do that in coordination with the great leadership of law enforcement, from our county sheriff.”

Heggen sat down to discuss the law enforcement issues facing Saratoga County.