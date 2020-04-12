Kanye West pulls plug on Osteen Easter concert

Rapper Kanye West, right, answers questions from Joel Osteen, left, during a service at Lakewood Church, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

(CNN) — Rapper Kanye West and his gospel choir will no longer perform at Joel Osteen’s planned virtual Easter concert.

The mega-church pastor is having an Easter service and invited some celebrity friends.

Kanye West and his gospel choir were slated to perform, but now Billboard reports Kanye decided it did not feel safe for his people so he canceled.

Singer Mariah Carey and media mogul Tyler Perry are still planning to make appearances at the online service.

The ‘Hope is Alive’ Easter service is set to stream Sunday on Facebook, YouTube and Lakewoodchurch.com.

Meanwhile pre-recorded songs for “Kanye West and and the Sunday Service Choir” will reportedly air during “Vous” church service.

That church is based out of Miami.

