Kanye West becomes a billionaire

by: CNN

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West

Kanye West, left, and wife Kim Kardashian West attend the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(CNN) — Rapper Kanye West is officially a billionaire.

According to Forbes the 42-year-old has a net worth of $1.3 billion.

On Friday, Forbes said West shared his financial records to set the record straight.

The magazine featured the artist on its cover last year but he reportedly was nott happy the company did not label him a billionaire.

Forbes said it could not just take Kanye’s word that he had indeed achieved the milestone.

However, after sending proof, the magazine calculated his “Yeezy” sneaker collaboration with Adidas, music sales, record label and property put him well over the billionaire mark.

West reportedly still is not happy. Forbes said West sent a text saying his net worth is actually three point three billion dollars.

