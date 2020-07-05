( CNN) — Kanye West says he is running for president this year.
The singer is taking to Twitter with his announcement on the Fourth of July.
He writes that it is time to “realize the promise of America.”
West says he wants to build the nation’s future by trusting god and unifying a vision.
He had mentioned wanting to run for president during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.
- Albany Police investigating early morning shooting
- 7/5/2020: Warm end to the weekend… Even warmer week on the way!
- Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
- Elijah Burns to start pro career in Bulgaria
- WATCH AGAIN: Fireworks in downtown Gatlinburg, Tennessee