Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

( CNN) — Kanye West says he is running for president this year.

The singer is taking to Twitter with his announcement on the Fourth of July.

He writes that it is time to “realize the promise of America.”

West says he wants to build the nation’s future by trusting god and unifying a vision.

He had mentioned wanting to run for president during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

