Kakavelos sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of Allyzibeth Lamont

Georgios Kakavelos at his sentencing hearing. He was convicted of killing his former employee. (NEWS10)

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Georgios Kakavelos has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the first-degree murder of 22-year-old Allyzibeth Lamont. Kakavelos, of Milton, was convicted of the first-degree murder of his former employee. Lamont’s body was found in a shallow grave in October 2019.

Several family members of Lamont provided victim impact statements ahead of the sentencing.

Brooke Lamont, Ally’s sister was the first to take the stand. She addressed Kakavelos saying, “She was strong, caring, loving and hardworking. And you took that all away.”

Tammy Quackenbush, Ally’s aunt said, “You have shown no remorse this entire time so I don’t expect any now.” She also Said to Kakavelos. “We will never see her get married, have kids, or even have a life.”

James Duffy, the man Kakavelos hired to kill Lamont, was sentenced in July to 18 years to life behind bars.

Kakavelos did not make a statement to the court because his lawyer said he plans to appeal his conviction. He was remanded into custody of Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

