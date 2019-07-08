K9 tracks down missing Cohoes woman by her scent

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County K9 Unit saved the day on Saturday after a woman went missing from her home in Cohoes.

Emergency Services Coordinator for the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, Gerald Paris, tells News10 the 57-year-old female had dementia and wandered off. Police and drones were unable to locate the missing woman.

They then requested a K9 from the Sheriffs. K9 Turner, a German Shepherd, did some legwork searching for her, But when he got tired, K9 Baxter stepped in.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple shared this map on Twitter of the K9’s route tracking the scent.

“This is Baxter’s bread and butter,” said Paris, “this is what he does.”

Even on a humid, windy, rainy night, K9 Baxter tracked the woman’s scent to almost her exact location. He may not look like your typical K9, and that’s because there aren’t many like him.

“State Police have over 100 K9s in the unit. They only have four bloodhounds,” Paris told News10.

K9 Baxter’s breed comes with special sniffing abilities that helped him locate the woman outside Harmony Mills Lofts. His extra skin and wrinkles trap scent, and his long ears funnel scent from the ground to his nose.