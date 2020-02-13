Interactive Radar

K9 protective vest donated to Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

FULTON, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office received a bullet and stab protection vest for its K9 officer Grip.

The vest was donated from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. located in East Taunton, Mass. the sheriff’s office said.

A fundraiser hosted by Brady’s K9 Saviors founder, 12-year-old Brady Arnold paid for the vest. The sheriff’s office said without organizations like Vested Interest in K9s and Brady’s K9 Saviors they would not have been able to afford the vest and other K9 equipment.

The sheriff’s office said K9 vests cost anywhere between $1,744 and $2,283.

