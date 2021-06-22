K-9 GAJ retiring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y (NEWS10) – On June 22, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced that K-9 GAJ has worked his last shift and will be retiring. This comes after 9 years on the force while accomplishing 251 narcotic searches, 44 successful seizures, and 33 assists to other agencies.

GAJ will be living with Sergeant Jason R. Nare with his family and GAJ spends the rest of his days living like a normal dog.

To replace GAJ will be a 3-year old German Shepard named Ginger. Ginger will be on patrol immediately and
will be able to assist agencies, citizens, and staff

