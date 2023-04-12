TROY, N.Y (NEWS10)- Three individuals, including a juvenile, are currently in local area hospitals after a shooting at the Corliss Park Apartments took place around 8:30 Wednesday evening. Troy police department has confirmed an adult age woman, adult age man, and a juvenile male are victims. The female is facing serious injuries and undergoing surgery, while the other two have injuries that are non-life threatening.

At this time, the shooter is in custody and there is no danger to the public. There will be a police presence in the area of Corliss Park for the next two to three hours while police investigate. It appears this is not a random act, and is tied to an earlier disturbance. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Troy detectives at 518-270-4421.

