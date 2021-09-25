Juvenile arrested for using social media to bomb threat his school

In this Sept. 6, 2016, photo, students at William Hackett Middle School pass through metal detectors on the first day of school in Albany, N.Y. Schools around the country have been setting up teams to assess threats posed by students who display signs of violence like the former student who compiled a “hit list” years ago in high school and went on to kill nine people in a weekend shooting in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

ALBANY. N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, September 24, around 1:00 p.m., Police arrested a 12-year-old student using a messaging platform to bomb threat Hackett Middle School, on Delaware Avenue.

Officers responded to reports of a bomb threat Police said to learned that a student had called the school indicating that there was a bomb inside.

The 12-year-old student at the school communicated with a third party on an instant messaging and digital distribution platform Police said during their conversation, the student encouraged the third party to call in a bomb threat to his school.

Albany Police K-9, with the assistance of State Police, cleared the school and deemed the building was safe said Police, which no device was found.

Police said the juvenile was charged with Fifth-Degree Conspiracy and is scheduled to appear in Albany County Family Court in October.