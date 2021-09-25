ALBANY. N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, September 24, around 1:00 p.m., Police arrested a 12-year-old student using a messaging platform to bomb threat Hackett Middle School, on Delaware Avenue.
Officers responded to reports of a bomb threat Police said to learned that a student had called the school indicating that there was a bomb inside.
The 12-year-old student at the school communicated with a third party on an instant messaging and digital distribution platform Police said during their conversation, the student encouraged the third party to call in a bomb threat to his school.
Albany Police K-9, with the assistance of State Police, cleared the school and deemed the building was safe said Police, which no device was found.
Police said the juvenile was charged with Fifth-Degree Conspiracy and is scheduled to appear in Albany County Family Court in October.
More from NEWS10
- Netflix’s latest ‘Stranger Things’ teaser introduces viewers to creepy ‘Creel House’
- Juvenile arrested for using social media to bomb threat his school
- Warren County COVID update Sept. 25
- Carriage horse collides with vehicle in NYC; incident prompts calls to end rides
- Gov. Hochul visits Glens Falls to announce 11 new Climate Smart communities