Justin Bieber coming to Albany this summer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Justin Bieber is releasing new music and preparing for a North American Tour that includes a stop at the Albany Times Union Center.
Bieber’s fifth album is expected to be released on Friday, February 14, which is also when tickets go on sale according to his website.
The Changes Tour, presented by T-Mobile and promoted by AEG Presents, will feature special guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith.
Bieber dropped a new song, “Get Me,” on Monday which features Kehlani.
The singer will be in Albany on Wednesday, August 26. The show starts at 7 p.m.
The first episode of Bieber’s self-produced 10-part YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, debuted Monday. The episodes will showcase the lead-up to his album, Changes, and how he came to terms with his past ahead of the new album.
Changes Tour dates:
May 14 Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field
May 17 Portland, OR – Moda Center
May 19 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
May 22 Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s® Stadium
May 26 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
May 29 Pasadena, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
June 2 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
June 5 Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
June 9 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 13 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
June 16 Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena
June 19 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
June 21 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
June 24 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater at Summerfest
June 27 Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium
June 30 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
July 2 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
July 6 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
July 8 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
July 11 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
July 13 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
July 15 Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
July 18 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
July 21 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
July 25 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
July 27 Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
July 29 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
Aug. 1 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 4 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 6 University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
Aug. 8 Columbus, OH – Ohio Stadium
Aug. 12 Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Aug. 14 Cleveland, OH – FirstEnergy Stadium
Aug. 16 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Aug. 18 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Aug. 21 Landover, MD – FedExField
Aug. 24 Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Aug. 26 Albany, NY – Times Union Center
Aug. 29 Detroit, MI – Ford Field
Sept. 1 Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
Sept. 3 Québec City, QC – Videotron Centre
Sept. 10 Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Sept. 14 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sept. 17 Foxboro, MA – Gillette Stadium
Sept. 26 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium