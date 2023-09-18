ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — 12 jurors and two alternates were selected in the trial for Jacob Klein. Jury selection will enter its second day Sept. 19.

Klein is charged with second-degree murder and accused of killing 35-year-old Philip Rabadi in April 2022. Rabadi was a physician assistant at St. Peter’s Health Partners and graduate of Albany Medical College.

Prosecutors asked prospective jurors the typical questions, including how they feel about jury duty, working as a group and the charges in the case.

Klein, representing himself, questioned potential jurors. He said the contested issue of this case is not that a crime was committed, but who committed that crime. He asked potential jurors about their ability to grant him the presumption of innocence and their thoughts regarding a defendant taking the stand.

Mark Bederow, Klein’s legal advisor, said Klein’s choice to defend himself is unusual, but the process is going as expected.

“I don’t think anytime you go on trial you expect to be in the capacity of legal advisor, but I think jury selection is proceeding in an orderly and relatively normal way,” Bederow said.