Jury selection underway in Troy quadruple homicide case

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jury selection is underway for the man accused of a quadruple homicide in the City of Troy. James White stands accused of killing four people inside a Lansingburgh home in December 2017. White is representing himself in court for his second trial. His case has already gone to court once.

Dozens of jurors filled the courtroom waiting for jury selection to start early Wednesday morning.

Through the selection process, White will be able to speak directly to those who will decide his fate since he has waived his right to representation.

White is facing 9 counts of first-degree murder and 4 counts of second-degree murder on top of a burglary and robbery charge.

Prosecutors have described this as one of the most horrific cases they have ever worked on.

they say white and his co-defendant Justin Mann rode their bikes to the Lansingburgh home of the four victims… broke in… tied them up… and stabbed each one of them to death. The victims are Brandi Mells, 22, Shanta Myers, 36 and Myer’s two children, Shanise, 5, and Jeremiah “JJ”, 11.

Mann has already pleaded guilty to his part in the murders and will spend the rest life behind bars. Mann did testify against White last year before a mistrial was declared, partially due to the COVID pandemic, after a jury deliberated for more than 16 hours.

In White’s first trial, his defense attorney acknowledged that someone should be held accountable for the deaths but told jurors to be absolutely sure that it was in fact his client, however, this time around, White will be presenting his own case.