Jury indicts Cohoes man accused of killing Ayshawn Davis

Jahquay E. Brown mugshot

Jahquay E. Brown mugshot. (Troy Police)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A grand jury voted to indict Jahquay Brown, 20, of Cohoes with one count of Murder in the Second Degree in the death of eleven-year-old Ayshawn Davis.  Brown was remanded to Rensselaer County Jail, without bail.

Troy Police arrested Brown on September 24. Detectives interviewed Brown and searched his home, allegedly finding a handgun at the Cohoes residence. The handgun was taken as evidence and police say they believe it was the weapon used in the drive-by shooting.

Police are waiting on results from testing the firearm.

