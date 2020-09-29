Jury indicts Cohoes man accused of killing Ayshawn Davis

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A grand jury voted to indict Jahquay Brown, 20, of Cohoes with one count of Murder in the Second Degree in the death of eleven-year-old Ayshawn Davis. Brown was remanded to Rensselaer County Jail, without bail.
Troy Police arrested Brown on September 24. Detectives interviewed Brown and searched his home, allegedly finding a handgun at the Cohoes residence. The handgun was taken as evidence and police say they believe it was the weapon used in the drive-by shooting.
Police are waiting on results from testing the firearm.
LATEST STORIES
- Off the Beaten Path: Fall Foliage Trail Rides
- Unions react to pay raise delays
- COVID-19 cases rising among US children as schools reopen
- Biden releases 2019 tax returns ahead of debate
- Schenectady County coronavirus update Tuesday, September 29