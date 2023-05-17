SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The jury is still deliberating in the criminal trial of Nauman Hussain. Hussain is charged with 20 counts of manslaughter and 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide in connection with the fatal crash that killed 20 people in 2018.

The jury began deliberations shortly after 3:30 p.m. on May 16, 2023.

The prosecution and defense rested their cases after only six days of witness testimony. The speedy trial was a surprise to many with the initial trial expected to last four to six weeks.

136 witnesses were on standby to testify at the beginning of the trial, but only 24 were called to the stand. Some of the testimony came from eyewitnesses of the fatal crash, mechanics who worked on the limo at Mavis Discount Tire in Saratoga Springs, New York State Police and collision experts.