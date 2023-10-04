ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jury deliberations are underway in the trial of Jacob Klein. Klein is accused of killing Philip Rabadi in his home in April 2022.

Both Klein and Jessica Blain-Lewis, Assistant District Attorney, focused their closing arguments on the lack of DNA evidence in this case.

Klein showed reports of DNA evidence and explained there was no match to his DNA. He said the time of death is key and there was not enough time for him to kill Rabadi in the time the prosecution said he was in the home.

Blain-Lewis countered Klein’s arguments and used his background as a physician assistant to show he knew where to stab Rabadi and how to prevent his DNA from showing up at the scene. She walked the jury through a timeline, beginning Sept. 2021, and records that show Klein was in Albany on the day he sent an email to his ex-girlfriend, Elana Radin, who testified that email made her nervous.

Blain-Lewis showed key evidence, including photos and videos, to compare Klein’s clothing in different locations during his trip to Albany in April 2022, including at St. Peter’s Hospital and Miller Road in New Scotland.

Blain-Lewis told the jury Rabadi’s death was calculated and planned by Klein over the course of seven months.

Deliberations will continue at 9:00 a.m. Oct. 5, 2023.