ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jurassic World Live is at the MVP Arena, taking you back in time and bringing prehistoric giants to life.

The entire show features different species with over 20 life-size dinosaurs bringing the production together. Cast members rehearse for three months with dino-teers working to carry over 100 pounds to create the interactive experience.

“The way that you walk is kind of like the single ladies walk,” Carlos Caraballo, Cast Member, said. “It takes them a little while to learn that and get used to doing that for 10 minutes at a time. After that, they have to be able to put on 140 pounds of weight and be able to do that.”

The show runs Oct. 6-8 at the MVP Arena, tickets can be bought here.