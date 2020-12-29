Junior League of Schenectady & Saratoga Counties asking for feminine hygiene product donations

SCHENECTADY AND SARATOGA COUNTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Junior League of Schenectady & Saratoga Counties is running their (JLSS) Distributing Discreet Dignity program. Through this program, residents can help spend their leftover HSA/FSA funds while also helping women in the region’s shelters. In March 2020 with the passage of the CARES Act, menstrual care products like tampons and feminine hygiene pads are fully FSA-/HSA-eligible.

The bill states, “Amounts paid for menstrual care products shall be treated as paid for medical care.”

Since 2014, the Junior League’s Distributing Discreet Dignity program has been providing necessary feminine hygiene products to women and teen girls who need them.

“For more than 90 years, the Junior League of Schenectady & Saratoga Counties has been training woman to be civic leaders while creating programs such as Community Hospice, Family & Child Services, Operation Back to School, Kids in the Kitchen, the Capital Region Antiracism Training Initiative,” said League President Denise Murphy McGraw. “Distributing Discrete Dignity has been one of our most successful and impactful projects to date. By purchasing products by the end of the year, area residents can easily lend a hand to others with need to help.”

How can you contribute? Go to a store and purchase pads and/or tampons. Products can be dropped off at 1177 Rosehill Boulevard in Niskayuna or 116 Park Place in Schenectady. Additionally, you can reach out to Junior League President Denise Murphy McGraw at jlsspresident@gmail.com or 518-338-4535 to arrange for another convenient drop-off or a pick-up location.