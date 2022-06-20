GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group called “I Can Breathe and I Will Speak” is holding a Juneteeth event in Gloversville Monday. According to a flyer for the event, a locally-filmed documentary will be screened.

The event is scheduled for 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at North Star Cafe on 33 North Main Street. BBQ dinners will be available for $15. The documentary will be shown between 2:30 and 3:30.

Juneteenth, commemorates June 19th 1865, the date that Union soldiers brought news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas. This was two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.

President Joe Biden signed a law last year designating Juneteenth as the 12th federal holiday in the United States.