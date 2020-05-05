Jumpin’ Jack’s open for the season

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-In is opening for the season on Tuesday and, of course, the flavor of the day is pistachio!

The popular seasonal eatery was originally going to open on March 26, but was postponed due to social isolation rules.

The company announced, via Facebook, that they would be open starting May 5, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., but with a new system that takes in account social distancing guidelines.

Instead of the long lines of people, that the popular Scotia drive-in is known for, there will be long lines of cars waiting for their orders.

Here’s how the new system will work: Order your food or ice cream by calling these phone numbers:

Food – (518) 217-5556 or (518) 217-5598

Ice Cream – (518) 217-2184 or (518) 217-5711 Tune your radio to 1000 AM

NOTE: if you can’t get the station on your car’s radio, tell the employees when you place your order When your order is ready, your order number will be called out on the radio For food pickups: pull your car up to the back of the buildings

For ice cream pickups: pull your car up to the ice cream exit door

The bathrooms won’t be open to anyone for the time being. The company also says they are not accepting cash right now. Customers will also see a difference in their menu.

“We are offering the following items: hamburger, cheeseburger, Jackburger, hot dog, sausage and pepper sandwich, fried chicken tenders, veggie burgers, fish fry, clam fry, shrimp fry, french fries, twister fries, onion rings, and fried dough. Our full drink menu is available, but only in a 16oz medium. Our ice cream menu will remain the same.” Jumpin’s Jack’s Drive In, Inc. Facebook

The company did a soft opening on Monday to test the new system. In a post on Tuesday morning they asked customers to patient and said it may take a few tries to get through to them on the phone lines but they are looking to find a solution and continuing to ask for feedback.